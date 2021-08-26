Amid Rane Row, Uddhav Thackeray's Remark on Yogi Surfaces; BJP Leader Seeks FIR

An application seeking the filing of an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was submitted to the police by Yavatmal district BJP president Nitin Bhutada on Wednesday, 25 August.

The application alleged that Thackeray had used provocative language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a Dussehra rally held by the Shiv Sena in October 2020.