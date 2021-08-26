Amid Rane Row, Uddhav Thackeray's Remark on Yogi Surfaces; BJP Leader Seeks FIR
A BJP leader has sought an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray over his allegedly provocative remarks.
An application seeking the filing of an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was submitted to the police by Yavatmal district BJP president Nitin Bhutada on Wednesday, 25 August.
The application alleged that Thackeray had used provocative language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a Dussehra rally held by the Shiv Sena in October 2020.
What Did the Application Say?
"Thackeray had said that how can a Yogi become a CM? He should go and sit in a cave. He (Yogi) should be slapped with his chappal (footwear). Yogi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi lacked the status to go near Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi should be beaten with his chappal when he comes to Maharashtra... would have hit Yogi with chappal," the application quoted Thackeray as saying, news agency PTI reported.
The BJP leader's application, submitted at Umerkhed police station, stated the Thackeray's remarks had the potential to trigger unrest and riots.
Bhutada further indicated that the BJP will file more complaints against the Maharashtra chief minister at various police stations in the state, PTI reported.
The development comes amid an ongoing brawl between the Shiv Sena and Union Minister Narayan Rane. Rane had been arrested on Tuesday over a remark made by him against CM Thackeray. He was later granted bail.
Addressing a press conference at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, Union Minister Rane had also targeted Thackeray over the contentious remark.
"He had said Yogi Adityanath should be beaten with a chappal. What kind of language is this against the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh?" Rane was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The Union minister added that CM Thackeray had also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'shameless' after the latter had disclosed the contents of a private meeting between the two politicians.
The Shiv Sena-Narayan Rane Tussle
During his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad, Rane had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of our Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” PTI reported.
The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena Chief Minister Rane had claimed that Thackeray, after forgetting the year of India's independence during his 15 August address, had to check the same with his aides in the middle of the speech.
Rane's comments had drawn sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena, as Sena workers came out on the streets to protest.
The Union minister was subsequently arrested for the remark on Tuesday – marking the first time in Maharashtra that a serving Union minister was arrested. Hours later on the same day, Rane had been granted a bail by the Mahad magistrate court, upon furnishing a bond of Rs 15,000.
Four FIRs had been registered against Rane, including one in Nashik. A notice sent by the Nashik Police has asked Rane to appear at Cyber Police Station at noon on 2 September.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
