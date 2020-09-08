Amid Kangana Row, Sanjay Raut Named Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 8 September, appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the party's chief spokesperson, even as the controversy surrounding his alleged comments on actor Kangana Ranaut continue to create a storm.
The announcement was made in the party mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’.
Raut allegedly made an abusive remark against Ranaut in a television interview.
Apart from Raut, 10 other people have also been appointed party spokespersons.
They are Shiv Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dhairyashil Mane, Maharashtra ministers Anil Parab, Uday Samant and Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Neelam Gorhe, Pratap Sarnaik, Sunil Prabhu and the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Kishori Pednekar.
Of these, Pratap Sarnaik recently faced massive backlash after issuing threats to Ranaut when she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
