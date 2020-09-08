Amid Kangana Row, Sanjay Raut Named Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson

Raut allegedly made an abusive remark against Ranaut in a television interview.

Apart from Raut, 10 other people have also been appointed party spokespersons.

They are Shiv Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dhairyashil Mane, Maharashtra ministers Anil Parab, Uday Samant and Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Neelam Gorhe, Pratap Sarnaik, Sunil Prabhu and the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Kishori Pednekar.

Of these, Pratap Sarnaik recently faced massive backlash after issuing threats to Ranaut when she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)