Amid Backlash, Uttarakhand CM’s Wife Defends ‘Ripped Jeans’ Remark

Days after newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and caused an uproar, his wife Rashmi Tyagi rushed to his rescue, saying that his remarks were taken out of context.

“He said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes,” Rashmi said in a video statement, according to PTI.

According to her, the entire context, in which he had made the comment, had not been described.