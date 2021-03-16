Amid Ambani Bomb Scare Row, Maha Govt Refutes Reports of Rift

Earlier, reacting to questions about differences in the allies over Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the Ambani case, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that action will be taken against anybody who is found guilty.

“There is no problem. State chiefs of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress were at the meeting (with CM Uddhav Thackeray). We are working together. There are no differences between us, I want to tell this to the entire state,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“This is MVA government. We will not protect anyone. A thorough investigation will be carried out. Even if someone belonged to any political party, we will investigate them, as is being done by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS),” he added.

Responding to a query on possible action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Ajit Pawar said that the government has no intention of protecting anybody.