Amid Ambani Bomb Scare Row, Maha Govt Refutes Reports of Rift
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday refuted reports of a possible rift between the allies in the state government.
Amid reports of rift in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over the handling of Sachin Vaze’s alleged role in the discovery of explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, a meeting was held at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a few ministers of the Cabinet.
The meeting chaired by Thackeray was attended by state ministers Nitin Raut, Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad, Ashok Chavan and state Congress chief Nana Patole.
Addressing the media, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 16 March, refuted reports of a possible rift between the allies in the state government.
“There are no problems in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray is working properly,” Pawar said while addressing the media in Delhi.
Earlier, reacting to questions about differences in the allies over Sachin Vaze’s alleged involvement in the Ambani case, deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that action will be taken against anybody who is found guilty.
“There is no problem. State chiefs of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress were at the meeting (with CM Uddhav Thackeray). We are working together. There are no differences between us, I want to tell this to the entire state,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
“This is MVA government. We will not protect anyone. A thorough investigation will be carried out. Even if someone belonged to any political party, we will investigate them, as is being done by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS),” he added.
Responding to a query on possible action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Ajit Pawar said that the government has no intention of protecting anybody.
“The Chief Minister said in the Assembly that if someone is doing anything wrong, the government will take immediate decision if there’s evidence. But no action will be taken against anyone until there is evidence. The government does not want to protect anyone,” ANI quoted him as saying.
Vaze’s Arrest and Links With Sena
Vaze was leading the Crime Branch and the probe in the Ambani bomb scare case along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
During the investigation, wife of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren filed an FIR against Vaze, accusing him of murdering her husband. She also said that Vaze was in possession of the Scorpio for months till 5 February.
Soon after the FIR, the Maharashtra BJP demanded Vaze’s immediate suspension and arrest. The Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition accused the Shiv Sena of deliberately shielding Vaze due to his links with the party.
Amid rising pressure, Vaze was transferred from the Crime Branch. While the Sena still defended Vaze, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he was being transferred for a fair investigation.
The NIA took over the case on 8 March and Vaze was summoned for questioning on 13 March, following which he was arrested at 11:50 pm and remanded to a 12-day NIA custody by a special court.
