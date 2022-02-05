Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Attack on Owaisi, Questions UP's Law and Order System

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, 5 February, condemned the attacked on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and criticised the BJP government for the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"SP condemned the incident as soon as we got to know. BJP should answer if mafia opened fire when they saw a political leader. It's the biggest failure of law and order system," Yadav told news agency ANI.