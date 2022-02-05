Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Attack on Owaisi, Questions UP's Law and Order System
Two people had opened fire at Owaisi's car when he was returning to Delhi on Thursday.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, 5 February, condemned the attacked on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and criticised the BJP government for the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
"SP condemned the incident as soon as we got to know. BJP should answer if mafia opened fire when they saw a political leader. It's the biggest failure of law and order system," Yadav told news agency ANI.
Two people opened fire at Owaisi's car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut near a toll plaza in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh.
The police said on Friday that the two men, Sachin and Shubham, who were arrested in the case, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Talking to ANI, Owaisi asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to probe the matter properly.
"I would like to ask the UP CM to probe properly. Your government invoked NSA over a cricket match. Give justice in this case too, then UP public will know that you're independent. If this radicalisation prevails, it can be converted to terrorism and communalism," Owaisi told ANI.
The Hyderabad MP had rejected the Z category security provided to him earlier on Friday.
