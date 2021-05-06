Ajit Singh Passes Away: Can RLD Fulfill His Unfinished Mission?

With stints in almost every government at the Centre barring a few, Ajit Singh got the reputation of being one of the smartest politicians in the country. This was even before Ram Vilas Paswan - who died last year - acquired a similar track record.

What lay at the root of Ajit Singh's success was his clout over the Jats of Western UP. It is to secure the support of this section that both the NDA under Vajpayee and UPA under Sonia Gandhi gave Ajit Singh important ministeries at the Centre.

Ajit Singh's father - former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh - held sway across Western Uttar Pradesh. Though most popular among Jats, he also enjoyed the support of Ahirs, Gujjars, Muslims and some Upper Castes when he was at his peak.

By the time Ajit Singh inherited the mantle, the base had reduced to the Jats of West UP and agrarian Muslims of the region.

From two seats in the 1999 and three in 2004, the RLD reached its peak in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections winning 5 seats in Western UP. In the UP Assembly, it won 15 seats in 2002, 10 in 2007 and nine in 2012 elections.

However, the 2013 communal violence in Muzaffarnagar broke RLD's Jat-Muslim base. Younger members of the Jat community are said to have made it clear to Ajit Singh that he would be rendered irrelevant if he tried to intervene. However, unlike Rakesh Tikait of the BKU who had a similar base as RLD and was even briefly part of the party, Ajit Singh remained silent during the violence. Tikait on the other hand is accused of giving incendiary speeches against Muslims.

But trying to maintain a balance didn't help Ajit Singh as he lost Jat support to the BJP and Muslim support to SP and BSP.

The RLD was wiped out in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and down to just one seat in the 2017 UP elections. It joined the SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan in 2019 but still failed to win a single seat. Ajit Singh lost by a narrow 6000 votes to BJP's Sanjiv Balyan in Muzaffarnagar.