Ahead of TN Elections, Kamal Haasan Urges People to Get Voter IDs

"Being a voter is an honour for anyone above 18. A voter ID is a big weapon... A society that does not discharge its responsibility will automatically lose its rights. Those who want change, those who say the system is not right, those who say all are thieves... don't have a voter ID," Haasan says in the video, urging people to take advantage of special camps set up for the purpose.

"Make this your mantra for the 2021 polls: I will change, I will vote", the actor said.

The state of Tamil Nadu will go to polls in May. This is the first election in the state since the death of two of its major icons, Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

This will also be the first election for Haasan and the MNM which was founded in February 2018.