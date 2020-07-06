‘Against Voters Above Age of 65 Using Postal Ballots’: TMC To EC

The letter further called the decision "discriminatory" stating that since there was no age limit to contesting elections, citizens cannot to be excluded from the mainstream process of conducting elections.

It further called the decision to create a special classification above the age of 65 years as arbitrary stating that many politicians, including the Prime Minister, were above 65 years of age and would find it disconcerting if they could campaign for elections but could not come to the polling booth to cast their vote.

The state of West Bengal goes to polls next year.