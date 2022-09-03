Jolt to Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Manipur as 5 Out of 6 MLAs Switch to BJP
The MLAs who switched sides are Thangjam Arunkumar, Kh Joykishan, Md Achab Uddin, N Sanate, and LM Khaute.
Amid its tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar following breaking of the alliance government, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) faced a big jolt in Manipur on Friday, 2 September, as five of its six MLAs joined the BJP in the state.
Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that he was "pleased to accept the merger of five JDU MLAs with the BJP."
The development comes just months after the Assembly elections in Manipur that were held in March this year, in which the BJP had won 32 out of the 60 seats it contested.
With the switch of the five JDU MLAs, the BJP now has 37 MLAs in the state.
