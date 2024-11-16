'His Last Wish Was...': GN Saibaba's Wife On How State Injustice Took His Life

Activist and professor Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba (GN Saibaba) or ‘Sai’ as Vasantha lovingly calls him died almost a month ago, barely 7 months after being released from Nagpur Central jail. When The Quint met Vasantha at their Delhi residence, she was holding on to Sai’s book in her hands, like a default, natural placement she was used to.

As she welcomed us into their home, the overflowing bookcases and a hand-sketched portrait of Vasantha and Sai on the wall towering above us caught our eyes.

Vasantha held Sai's last published book, "Why Do You Fear My Way So Much? Poems and Letters From Prison," and rummaged through it to find the poem he wrote for her while he was in jail. Once she found it, she smiled and read it out to us.