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Activist Parvinder Jhota's Killing Leaves Punjab's Anti-Drug Fight Under Trial

Jhota’s killing has revived memories of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in Mansa, writes Harsimran Kaur.

Harsimran Kaur
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Politics
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In Mansa, the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has left behind more than a grieving family. It has raised questions about the response to alleged drug sales, the police investigation into his death, and the authorities scrutiny of a firearm licence held by the man accused in the case.

Jhota, 42, was shot dead on 13 October during a confrontation with medical-store owner Ashwani Kumar, an incident that unfolded during a Facebook Live broadcast. A day later, as the investigation continued, anger over the killing spilled onto the streets, with part of Kumar’s house demolished by the district administration, and his medical store damaged and set on fire by a crowd.

For Jhota’s family, however, the immediate demand remains justice and answers about whether the complaints at the heart of his anti-drug campaign were adequately addressed.

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Topics:  Punjab   Violence   Drug Abuse 

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