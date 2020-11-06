Abrogation of Art 370 Biggest Misstep for J&K, Says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday, 6 November called the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as the biggest “misstep” for the union territory, reported news agency ANI.

“Where are development works? One year three months is long enough to get started on such projects. We had always said don't be under a misconception that removing Article 370 and 35A will solve all problems. It is the biggest misstep for J&K. We are not safe on our own lands,” said NC leader.

Omar Abdullah and NC patron Farooq Abdullah were addressing party workers in Jammu.