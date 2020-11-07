ABP Exit Poll: NDA & Mahagathbandhan in For a Neck And Neck Fight
The polling for the third phase was concentrated in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region.
The ABP exit poll for Bihar elections on Saturday, 7 November predicted a neck and neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, as voting for the final phase ended with a 55.22% voter turnout.
Here is what the channel predicted:
- NDA: 104-128 seats
- MGB: 108-131seats
- LJP: 1-3 seats
- Others: 4-8 seats
Voting took place in 78 seats, spread across 16 districts, for the third and final phase on Saturday, 7 November. Bihar recorded 54% voter turnout till 5:00 pm.
