ABP CVoter Survey: What Could Change in 5 States Before Elections?

The ABP CVoter survey for the upcoming elections to four states and one union territory was released earlier this week. It has predicted reasonably decisive leads for the ruling NDA in Assam, LDF in Kerala and TMC in West Bengal while predicting a change of guard in Tamil Nadu and a close contest with a slight lead for the Opposition NDA in Puducherry.

However, the elections are still about two-and-a-half to three months away and a lot could change till then.

This article will look at two aspects:

1. The recent example of the Bihar elections, when a great deal changed between the first opinion poll and the final results.

2. What are the X-factors that one should look out for in the four states and one union territory.