ABP CVoter Opinion Poll: Mamata to Return With 158 Seats, BJP 102

The ABP CVoter Opinion Poll for the West Bengal Assembly elections has predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress are set to return to power, but with a reduced majority.

This comes at a day when Banerjee announced that she would be contesting from the Nandigram seat, instead of her traditional seat of Bhowanipore – a move that is being seen as a direct challenge to the BJP's expansion in the western districts of the state.

Banerjee's announcement and the survey both indicate that the TMC has been far from a pushover for the BJP.