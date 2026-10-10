'Inquilab Zindabad, Arrest Us': Abhijeet Dipke as Cops Enter Flight to Stop Him

"Even Indira Gandhi didn't do this during the Emergency," Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said as Delhi Police personnel entered his flight at Delhi Airport.

"Yeh Narendra Modi ka darr hai...(This is Narendra Modi's fear). All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest. They are arresting us from the flight like we are criminals," Dipke said in a reel posted on his official Instagram account.

Dipke was on his way for the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commisioner Gyanesh Kumar and restoration of voters deleted during the Special Intensitve Revision.

A female Delhi Police official can be heard telling Dipke and his associates that they are being stopped because the police has denied permission for their protest at Jantar Mantar.

In the background a few passengers can be heard appealing to the Delhi Police to let them go as they need to catch a connecting flight.

"See how they are inconveniencing other passengers," Dipke said in the video.

Towards the end of the video, Dipke and his assocates can be heard chanting slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".