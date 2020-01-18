Case Against Ajit Jogi, Son Over Abetment of House Help’s Suicide

The police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, 18 January registered a case against former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit for allegedly abetting the suicide of domestic help.

The case was registered against Ajit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi at Civil Lines police station on Thursday night, an official said.