Case Against Ajit Jogi, Son Over Abetment of House Help’s Suicide
The police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, 18 January registered a case against former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit for allegedly abetting the suicide of domestic help.
The case was registered against Ajit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi at Civil Lines police station on Thursday night, an official said.
His brother Krishnkumar Kaushik blamed Jogi and his son for the suicide. Santosh was falsely accused of theft and tortured, he alleged in a police complaint.
On the basis of his complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 was registered against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi, said Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.
Santosh was working as a servant at Jogi's house for the last four years, the SP said.
As the police had registered the case under the ruling party's pressure, they wanted a CBI probe, he added.
