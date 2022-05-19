AAP's Uttarakhand CM Candidate Ajay Kothiyal Quits Party

Ajay Kothiyal, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, resigned from the party on Wednesday, 18 May.

“I was a member of the party from 19 April 2021 to 18 May 2022. Taking the sentiments of ex-army men, ex-paramilitary, senior citizens, intellectuals, women, and youth into account, I have resigned from the party,” Kothiyal said in a cryptic letter written to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

This comes after the AAP saw a dismal defeat in the Uttarakhand polls, following which the party’s state unit was dissolved and Deepak Bali was appointed AAP Uttarakhand president.