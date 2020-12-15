AAP Will Fight 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections, Says Arvind Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party chief made the announcement while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 15 December, announced that the party will fight Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.
“UP’s dirty politics and corrupt leaders are blocking the state’s development. Locals have given a chance to all the parties. But every government has set new records of corruption,” Kejriwal said.
Addressing the media in a video briefing, Kejriwal slammed political parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of stabbing the people in the back.
“People will ask why we are contesting in a state with so many political parties. Many parties have governed Uttar Pradesh but they have only filled their homes,” he went on to say.
"Today, people in UP are forced to come to Delhi for basic facilities like health and education. Can the biggest state in India not become the most developed state too?" Kejriwal said, lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government.
“Why does a person living in Kanpur have to come to Delhi for college, why does someone have to bring their elderly parents to Delhi for treatment from Gorakhpur.”Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener
The Delhi CM and AAP national convener asserted that the AAP would instil honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.
