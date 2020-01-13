AAP Uses Tiwari Clip in Promo, BJP Files Rs 500 cr Defamation Suit

The Delhi BJP president claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “baffled” by the prospects of his party's defeat in the assembly polls, scheduled on 8 February.

Tiwari said a complaint has been made to the Election Commission about the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violations of intellectual property rights.

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the use of Tiwari's face in election campaign by AAP shows he is more popular than Kejriwal.

No reaction was immediately available from AAP.