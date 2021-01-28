AAP to Contest in Upcoming Elections in 6 States: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting elections in six states that are going to polls in the next two years. These are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The announcement was made by party Chief Arvind Kejriwal at the ninth National Council Meeting of AAP on Thursday, 28 January.

After its incredible victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the party has been looking to expand into other territories and be an alternate to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which rules in four out of the six states.

While AAP MLA Atishi Marlena is heading the party’s political ambitions in Gujarat, MLA Somnath Bharti has been leading inspections into the state of school and public health in Uttar Pradesh.