Elections, Politics, BJP: Inside AAP's Protests Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

Suman Seth, 56, drove down to Delhi from Uttarakhand to participate in these protests. A party worker since 2017, Seth said he has no idea what the party high-command is thinking but he is ready to protest till Sisodia is released.

"We don't know what Netaji is thinking or what his next step will be. Him and Sisodia ji are close. He must be hurt. But this is not Congress or any other opposition party which will not stand up for its leaders. We are ready to protest for as long as it takes but we won't back down," Seth said as he shouted slogans comparing the BJP a party of tanashahs (dictators).

Chayya Gaurav Sharma, an councillor from Braham Puri in northeast Delhi, also claimed that it is the BJP defeat in the MCD elections which has made the party nervous.

Sharma, who was also at the protest site said, "They (BJP) have completely lost the plot after their defeat in the MCD elections. While the party leadership has not communicated what happens next, we know that Netaji will not back out. We will fight till Sisodia ji is released. BJP must remember that the people of India are watching."