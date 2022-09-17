Delhi Police Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ‘Aide’ Hamid Ali Under Arms Act
The move comes a day after Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the ACB in a 2020 case related to the Delhi Waqf Board.
The Delhi police on Saturday, 17 September, arrested Hamid Ali, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan's alleged aide, after an unlicensed pistol, some bullets and Rs 12 lakh in cash were found at his residence on Friday.
Hamid Ali reportedly disclosed to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) that Khan kept weapons and cash in his house and that all the transactions were done on his instructions, according to ACB sources.
"After the ACB's raid at some locations connected with MLA Amanatullah Khan, three FIRs were registered on Friday. One FIR lodged against Hamid Ali, a close aide of MLA in an Arms Act," Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East told Indian Express.
"One illegal weapon along with some live cartridges were recovered from his house and he was arrested in this case," Pandey added.
The move comes a day after Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the ACB in connection with a case from 2020 related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan was the Chairperson of.
Amanatullah Khan's Arrest
Amanatullah Khan was arrested on Friday in a 2020 corruption case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board.
Khan's house was raided and he was was summoned for questioning by the ACB on Friday after the agency began its probe against alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.
Calling his arrest a new conspiracy to defame the party and implicate the MLA in a fake case, AAP released a statement and said, "Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested in a baseless & totally fake case. Nothing was found from his residence or office during the raid."
(With inputs from Indian Express, TOI.)
