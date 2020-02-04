Declare CM Face: Kejriwal Challenges BJP as AAP Releases Manifesto
As Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 4 February, released Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to declare a chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm on Wednesday.
Released by Sisodia as a “28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens, Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of safai karamcharis if they die while on duty, schemes for education, skill development for women and youth.
Terming its manifesto “historic”, Kejriwal challenged the BJP to declare a CM face and hold a debate on their respective manifestos.
“I would like to tell BJP that people of Delhi want them to declare a chief ministerial candidate and I am ready to debate with that person,” he said.
The party said its vision is to ensure the prosperity of every family in Delhi and added that it will continue to push for full statehood of Delhi.
The manifesto also included a proposal to allow markets to remain open for 24 hours on a pilot project basis.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )