Declare CM Face: Kejriwal Challenges BJP as AAP Releases Manifesto

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Amit Shah.(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

As Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 4 February, released Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to declare a chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm on Wednesday.

Released by Sisodia as a “28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens, Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of safai karamcharis if they die while on duty, schemes for education, skill development for women and youth.

Terming its manifesto “historic”, Kejriwal challenged the BJP to declare a CM face and hold a debate on their respective manifestos.

“I would like to tell BJP that people of Delhi want them to declare a chief ministerial candidate and I am ready to debate with that person,” he said.

“I give the BJP till 1 pm tomorrow to declare a CM candidate for Delhi. If they do, I will have a debate with him. If they don’t, I will meet you (the media) again for a press conference,” he added.

The party said its vision is to ensure the prosperity of every family in Delhi and added that it will continue to push for full statehood of Delhi.

The manifesto also included a proposal to allow markets to remain open for 24 hours on a pilot project basis.

(With inputs from PTI)

