AAP Govt Says ‘Pressure’ to Not Increase COVID Tests, MHA Responds

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday, 27 August, dismissed as "false and baseless" the allegation that it is putting pressure on Delhi government officers not to increase COVID-19 testing in the national capital, as it responded to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s letter to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

"In this context, it may be recalled that it was after the intervention of the Union Home Minister that the daily tests in Delhi, which were averaging around 4,000 per day till mid June, 2020, have gone up to around 18-20,000 per day in a calibrated manner. The marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been possible due to this enhanced testing and other containment measures," the official Twitter handle of Home Ministry spokesperson posted on Thursday.

"As such, any allegation that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt not to increase testing in Delhi is absolutely without any basis," the MHA spokesperson added.