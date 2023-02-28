How BJP Placed AAP's Top Leadership Under 'Man-to-Man Marking' in 4 Moves

Events of the last one week are cases in point of the intense tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Take these three events for instance;

The arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The brawl between BJP and AAP councillors inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit's refusal to allow the state's Budget Session to commence.

To be fair, AAP is still not a major national threat for the BJP as it is strong only in Delhi and Punjab, with some presence in Goa and a toehold in Gujarat.

Even in Delhi, despite defeats at the Assembly level, the BJP has so far been pretty robust against AAP at the Lok Sabha level with two consecutive 7-0 sweeps.