‘BJP Would’ve Vitiated Atmosphere Had Kejriwal Visited JNU’: AAP

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal drew criticism for not visiting JNU campus after the violence on Sunday, 6 January, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said that had the party chief gone to the university, the BJP would have vitiated the atmosphere there and blamed it on him.

Kejriwal has been receiving flak from some quarters for not visiting the spot after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Responding to the criticism, Singh said that had Kejriwal gone to the spot, the BJP would have vitiated the atmosphere there and blamed it on him.