‘Kejriwal Coming Out to be a True Disciple of PM Modi’: Delhi RSS

Rajiv Tuli, executive member of Delhi Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), told The Quint that Kejriwal's devotion to Hanuman and Bhardwaj's decision to hold readings of the Ramayana, show how, "Arvind Kejriwal is coming out to be a true disciple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Tuli, however, added, “One should not forget that the top leadership of AAP, which was part of India Against Corruption movement in April 2011, removed the picture of Bharat Mata.”

"They also stopped reciting ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘vande matram’, do not forget that," he said.

Ratan Sharda, an author who has written four books on the RSS, and a fifth one with the working title ‘Evolution of the RSS’ in the pipeline – said Hindus are not gullible. "Kejriwal offers Rs 12,000 -18,000 salary to over 15,000 mosques, muezzins and moulvis from the taxes we pay. Now, his MLA gives a toy in the form of free recitations of Ramayana's Sunderkand. Are Hindus so gullible?