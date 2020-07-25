‘B-Team’ or ‘Secular Alternative’: Where Does AAP Really Stand?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's back-to-back interviews, Raghav Chadha's press conference targeting the Congress, and the launch of an ambitious Delhi government scheme for the home delivery of rations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have a lot going on of late.

Kejriwal's interviews to two channels often alleged to be pro-Bharatiya Janata Party – Times Now and Zee News – in particular raised a lot of eyebrows, especially as he desisted from criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah in the interviews. Instead he praised them for helping Delhi fight COVID-19.

This was in sharp contrast to Chadha’s press conference, in which he said that the “Congress is on ventilator.”