'Party of Goons, Vandals': AAP Leaders Call for Boycott of BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, 16 April, called for the boycott of the Bharatiya Jana Party (BJP), condemning its felicitation of eight Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members who had allegedly participated in the violence and vandalism of property outside the Delhi chief minister’s residence on 30 March.

Senior AAP leaders and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj held separate, back-to-back press conferences to take a jab at the BJP’s politics and appealed to the people to opt for an "honest government."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference on Saturday that by felicitating the BJYM workers, the BJP had exposed itself as a party of "goons and vandals."