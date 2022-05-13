AAP Threatens to Demolish Delhi BJP Chief's 'Illegal' Construction on Saturday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 13 May, threatened to bulldoze the residence and office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday, claiming that it was "unauthorised".

"The AAP will bulldoze the unauthorised construction at Adesh Gupta’s residence and office itself if the MCD fails to act against it by 11 am tomorrow. It has been weeks since the illegal construction at BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office was exposed, but the MCD refuses to take any action on it," AAP spokesman Durgesh Pathak said.