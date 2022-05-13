AAP Threatens to Demolish Delhi BJP Chief's 'Illegal' Construction on Saturday
The AAP spokesman alleged that Gupta encroached on land belonging to a school to construct an office for himself.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 13 May, threatened to bulldoze the residence and office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday, claiming that it was "unauthorised".
"The AAP will bulldoze the unauthorised construction at Adesh Gupta’s residence and office itself if the MCD fails to act against it by 11 am tomorrow. It has been weeks since the illegal construction at BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office was exposed, but the MCD refuses to take any action on it," AAP spokesman Durgesh Pathak said.
He also said that municipal corporations in the city were targeting the homes of the poor alone, and were leaving "illegal constructions" of BJP leaders untouched.
'No Action Taken Against BJP Delhi Chief's Property Despite Complaint': AAP Spokesman
He also alleged that BJP leader Adesh Gupta had "shamelessly" encroached on land belonging to a school to construct an office for himself.
"The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the MCD’s mayor and commissioner demanding immediate bulldozer action on Adesh Gupta’s residence and office," the AAP spokesman added.
However, despite the complaint, no action was taken against Gupta, Pathak claimed.
The AAP spokesman further said that the BJP was "wreaking havoc across Delhi and threatening innocent residents".
"All of its party workers, leaders, MCD councillors and employees are going to each and every corner of Delhi and unnecessarily intimidating and bullying people, threatening them with demolition of their homes and businesses and demanding lakhs (of rupees) in exchange," Pathak said.
He also said that the homes of poor people were being torn down, including in clusters and slums, as well as properties with only a minor expansion of a window. "The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in ransacking the entire capital."
He further said that not a single councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had faced a demolition notice.
"BJP leaders, councillors, and MCD officers have collectively enabled all kinds of unauthorised construction throughout Delhi over the past 15 years. Despite this, no BJP leader or MCD officer - the main culprits behind all the illegal construction that has taken place - has faced any action," the AAP spokesman claimed.
Pathak also claimed that Gupta had "encroached" on the road his house was built on, "which is public property".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.