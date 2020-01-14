AAP Declares Candidate List for Delhi Elections: 4 Key Takeaways

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a headstart in the Delhi Assembly elections by declaring its entire list of 70 candidates on Tuesday, 14 January. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting from the New Delhi seat, where he defeated three-time Congress CM Sheila Dikshit in 2013, completely changing Delhi’s politics.

Besides this, six Congress defectors and three Lok Sabha candidates from AAP have been given tickets. In terms of representation, there are eight women, five Muslims and three Sikhs in the AAP list.

Here are key takeaways from AAP’s list of candidates: