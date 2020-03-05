7 Lok Sabha MPs Suspended, Cong Asks ‘Is This a Dictatorship?’

Lok Sabha on Thursday, 5 March passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their "gross misconduct" after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table and showed "utter disregard" for House rules.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

The Congress responded by saying, “It seems that the government doesn't want the Delhi violence issue to be discussed in Parliament.”