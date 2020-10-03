Bihar Polls: Oppn Seat-Sharing Finalised, Tejashwi to Be CM Face

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Opposition in the upcoming Bihar elections as his party is all set to contest the polls on 144 out of 243 Assembly seats in the state.

In a press conference held on Saturday, 3 October, Tejashwi announced that the seat-sharing pact between the Bihar Grand Alliance had been finalised and while the RJD will contest on 144 seats, Congress will fight on 70.

The CPI(M), CPI and CPM candidates will fight on 19, 6 and 4 seats respectively.