'2 Lakh Bounty,' 'Secular Keeda': Deepak Faces Death Threats For Opposing a Mob

All that Deepak Kumar did was confront a Bajrang Dal mob when they harassed a 70-year-old Vakeel Ahmed, a shopkeeper in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Nearly two weeks later, his action seems to have rattled the hate ecosystem in the state. From open threats to a bounty being announced, Kumar has received more hate, albeit some support, for standing up to hate.

Among those who have issued these open threats is Lalit Sharma, state president of the Hindu Raksha Dal. He made several inflammatory and offensive remarks against Kumar and instructed his units to reach Kumar's gym at 3 PM on 12 February, Thursday.

"Sun bhai Deepak, tera dimaag theek karne Hindu Raksha Dal aarha hain."

(Listen, Deepak, Hindu Raksha Dal is coming to fix your brain).