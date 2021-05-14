Is 12 Parties’ Letter to PM a Step Towards an anti-Modi Coalition?

The letter doesn't include all non-NDA parties.

BSP chief Mayawati, a signatory to the first letter, is missing from the second.

Several other non-NDA parties like Biju Janata Dal, YSRCP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party aren't signatories to the letter.

It is not known whether this is because no one reached out to them or that they refused to be part of this exercise. The reasons of each of these parties may be different.

BJP and YSRCP

Parties like BJD and YSRCP have time and again voted with the Modi government on a number of issues such as the Triple Talaq bill, the farm bills, reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir etc.

They have consistently tried to keep a good equation with the Centre and haven't confronted it on any issue.

Recently, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Twitter after the latter took a dig at PM Modi.

These parties are often called an extension of NDA and not exactly the Opposition.

TRS

The TRS and AAP have been slightly more selective, opposing the Triple Talaq bill and the farm bills but supporting the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation Bill.

This may stem from the diverse base they appeal to in their respective states - they get sizable support from minority voters on one hand and a sizable chunk of Hindus who voted for Modi at the Centre, on the other.

AAP

AAP is also competing with the Congress in Punjab, where it is the main Opposition party. It is also trying to emerge as an opposition force in Goa, Gujarat and Uttarakhand and in all of these, it is being alleged that their rise could be at the Congress' expense.

AAP has gained more traction among Catholics in Goa, Patidars in Gujarat and Kumaon region in Uttarakhand, all of which are said to have been tilting against the BJP.

BSP

BSP, too, has been selective supporting the government on occasions, abstaining on a few and opposing it on some issues. This stems from the party's track record of keeping its options open and keeping its own interests first.

In Uttar Pradesh's political landscape, BSP is the only major party that can do business with any of the other three parties - the BJP, SP and the Congress.

TDP

The Telugu Desam Party until a few years ago was part of this Opposition axis but this has changed since it lost power in Andhra Pradesh. The party has supported the NDA on most of the key legislations such as CAA, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill and the Farm Bills.