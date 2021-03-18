Vikas Hobe: PM Slams Mamata Govt in Purulia, Calls for Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 18 March, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government while addressing a rally in Purulia, holding it responsible for the water crisis in the district and said that the governments so far have not let industries enter the region for development.

Purulia is a tribal-dominated district in the western part of West Bengal in the Jangalmahal area.

Targeting the Trinamool Congress for allegedly exploiting farmers in the area, Modi said that TMC didn’t allow the growth of industries in Purulia. “I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. The TMC government has been busy in its khel, leaving farmers on their own,” he added, referring to TMC’s “khela hobe” slogan .

Addressing the crowd in Bengali, PM Modi said: "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe ... Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe. (Mamata Didi says game on, BJP says jobs, Didi says game on, BJP says development Mamata Didi says game on, BJP says Education ... Games will end, development will begin.)”