Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami Passes Away at 88

His demise was confirmed by local MLA Raghupathi Bhat who addressed the devotees alongside Deputy Commissioner at around 9:20 am on Sunday. The Karnataka government announced a 3-day mourning period from 29 Dec to 31 December.

He was the only seer to have ascended the ‘Paryaya Peetha’ five times since the system of transferring power between the eight mutts surrounding the Udupi Sri Krishna temple began in 1522.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurapa and former CM HD Kumaraswamy condoled his passing.