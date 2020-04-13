Pakistan Army Fighter Jet Crashes, Killing Both Pilots
A Pakistan Army fighter jet crashed on Monday, 13 April, during a routine training mission in the eastern Punjab province, killing both the pilots on board, according to the military’s media wing.
Major Umer is survived by his wife, it said, adding that the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. There were no casualties on ground, the military said.
Pakistan has a chequered military and civilian aviation safety record, with plane and helicopter crashes frequent over the years.
On 23 March, a Pakistan Air Force F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the Pakistan Day Parade. Wing Commander Nauman Akram was killed in the crash.
Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash as the aircraft slammed into houses below where most of the people were sleeping at the time.
And in 2016 a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its engines failed while travelling from northern Pakistan to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.
Pakistan’s military consumes a major chunk of the country’s budget, spending millions on sophisticated hardware, which critics say has come at the expense of investment in other sectors.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI)
