Pakistan Army Fighter Jet Crashes, Killing Both Pilots

Another 12 civilians were injured in the crash as the aircraft slammed into houses below where most of the people were sleeping at the time.

And in 2016 a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flames after one of its engines failed while travelling from northern Pakistan to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

Pakistan’s military consumes a major chunk of the country’s budget, spending millions on sophisticated hardware, which critics say has come at the expense of investment in other sectors.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI)