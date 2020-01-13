OYO to Lay off Over 1,000 People in India for ‘Right-Sizing’

Hospitality firm OYO is planning to let go over 1,000 people in India as part of its restructuring and reorganisation of teams across businesses and functions to trim redundancy.

In an internal mail to the employees of OYO in India and South Asia, the company's founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that asking some of the colleagues to move to a new career outside of OYO has not been an 'easy decision'.