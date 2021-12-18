Delhi Converts Four Private Hospitals Into Dedicated Omicron Centres
The national capital now has a total of 22 cases, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra.
In addition to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, the Delhi government has converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for Omicron treatment. They are: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj), and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad).
Here's the list of the five hospitals in Delhi that now provide treatment for the new variant:
Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
Max Hospital, Saket
Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj
Batra Hospital, Tughlakabad
Delhi reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Friday.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 40 samples were sent for genome sequencing, 10 of which have tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant.
The national capital now has a total of 22 cases, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra, which has 32 cases.
The first patient in Delhi who tested positive for the Omicron variant was a 37-year-old male from Ranchi. He was found positive on 5 December, and was discharged on Monday, 13 December.
Most patients in Delhi have been asymptomatic, according to reports.
India has a total of 101 Omicron cases now.
"The country's active caseload currently stands at 86,415, and the number of daily new cases in past 20 days remains below 10,000," said the Health Ministry on Thursday.
