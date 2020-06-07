An 80-year-old man was tied to a hospital bed with rope in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur allegedly over non-payment of the hospital bills.Taking stock of the shocking incident, the District Collector said, "We’ve sent a team to hospital to investigate the matter. The police probe is on. Report is awaited. Action will be taken accordingly," ANI reported.In images shared by ANI, the old man can be seen tied to the bed with rope on his leg and hand. His daughter said,“We had deposited a bill of Rs 5,000 at the time of admission but when the treatment took a few more days, we did not have the money to pay the bill.”The hospital, however, has claimed that the man was having convulsions and he was tied so that he could not hurt himself, NDTV reported.MP CM Takes Note of the SituationChief Minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to take strict action against the the Shajapur-based hospital.(With inputs from ANI & NDTV)UP Teacher Arrested For Drawing 1Cr in Salaries From 25 Schools We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.