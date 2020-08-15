Ancient Human Skulls & Bones Unearthed After Landslide in Mizoram
A police officer said that the remains were found inside earthen pots and are believed to be several centuries old.
Human skulls and bones, believed to be several centuries old, were found on Friday, 14 August, in western Mizoram's Mamit district, officials said.
Mamit District Deputy Commissioner Lalrozama said that these human skulls and bones were found on Friday evening while clearing the debris of a landslide from a road.
"After collecting all the skulls and bones, they would be sent to the state forensic laboratory in Aizawl for examination and identification," the Deputy Commissioner told IANS over phone from Mamit district headquarters.
“These skulls and bones seem to be of 12 or 13 adult persons while one seems to be young. But, this is a preliminary idea and we can’t share details without proper investigation.”Deputy Commissioner Lalrozama
Lalrozama, a senior IAS officer who is himself a doctor of Medicine in forensic science, said that the skulls and bones, buried under the soil, were unearthed after a landslide on Friday.
A police officer added that the skulls, bones and skeletal remains were found inside a few earthen pots and are believed to be several centuries old.
“These skulls, bones and skeletons are believed to be of centuries old Mizo chiefs, when the customary practice of burying earthen pots containing skulls and bones after the last rites was followed,” the officer told IANS.
Mizoram has an unfenced international border of 404 km with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh and inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura.
