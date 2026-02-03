Odisha: 3 Lynchings in 5 Months, How Mob Violence Is Increasing Under BJP's Rule

(Exposing communal hatred is a key part of The Quint's reporting. It requires courage and editorial independence. Become a member and help us with such reporting.)

(This report contains references to violence. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.)

Odisha has been in the headlines for the past few months as reports of mob lynchings and hate crimes have been continuously emerging from this BJP-ruled state. This has raised questions about the state's law and order situation and the protection of minority rights. In one case, a Muslim man was beaten to death on charges of cow smuggling, while in another, a migrant worker was lynched on the suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

The Quint examines the lynching incidents in Odisha over the past few months to understand how and why the violence is increasing, and who is behind these incidents.