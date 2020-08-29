Odisha Govt To Provide Free Transport and Stay to JEE Candidates

The Government of Odisha on Friday, 28 August announced that it will provide free transportation and accommodation to all JEE candidates across the 26 centres in the state.

Despite several demands for the postponement of the examinations, the National Testing Agency is set to conduct the JEE Main entrance examination from 1 September to 6 September.

The Times of India reported that the police and local administrations have been instructed to ensure a smooth travel for the candidates and their family members, without any restrictions.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy also tweeted on Friday, asking the candidates to inform the nodal officers.