Odisha Govt To Provide Free Transport and Stay to JEE Candidates
The Govt of Odisha will provide free transport and stay to all JEE candidates across the 26 centres of the state.
The Government of Odisha on Friday, 28 August announced that it will provide free transportation and accommodation to all JEE candidates across the 26 centres in the state.
Despite several demands for the postponement of the examinations, the National Testing Agency is set to conduct the JEE Main entrance examination from 1 September to 6 September.
The Times of India reported that the police and local administrations have been instructed to ensure a smooth travel for the candidates and their family members, without any restrictions.
Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy also tweeted on Friday, asking the candidates to inform the nodal officers.
"The government has also relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for movement of students,” Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy added.
The Hindu reported that "polytechnic and ITI colleges in each district have been declared as nodal centres for coordinating with candidates."
The accommodation will be provided by private and government engineering college hostels for the candidates as well as their parents.
The state also plans to make similar arrangements for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 13 September.
