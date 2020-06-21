A few hours after PM Narendra Modi spoke of Bihar Regiment's valour on Saturday, 20 June, Indian Army shared a video celebrating and saluting the soldiers of this regiment.Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the army also remembered their contribution in the Kargil war 21 years ago."The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. 'Born to fight. They are not the bats. They are the Batman'," said the Indian Army in the caption of the Twitter video.The Northern Command also added, “After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai” – which is the war cry of the Bihar Regiment.In the 1 minute 58 second video, Major Akhil Pratap, while narrating the video, says, "It was the same month, 21 years ago. Bihar regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders. They were on heights too and were they prepared! They went with guts and came back with glory."The video also comes days after 20 soldiers lost their lives in a violent faceoff with China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. Among those who were killed, was a Commanding Officer, Colonel Santosh Babu of 16 Bihar Regiment."This short film is dedicated to the lions of Bihar Regiment, Indian Army," said the army.On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi while launching 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan' spoke about the contribution of the Bihar Regiment, and lauded the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives during the clash between India and China at Patrolling Point No 14 near the LAC.“Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation,” he said.‘Given Clean Chit to China?’ Politicians Ask Modi on Galwan Clash We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.