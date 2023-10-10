ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Nobel Prize Infographic: Which Nation Has Most Winners? How Many Women Have Won?

This infographic depicts the top countries which has produced most Nobel laureates.

Poulami Saha
Published
News
1 min read
Nobel Prize Infographic: Which Nation Has Most Winners? How Many Women Have Won?
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 2023 Nobel Prize adds 10 new recipients to the prestigious awards. These names will join 965 individuals and 27 organizations who have been awarded the prize since its inception in 1901.

The below infographic depicts the top countries which has produced most Nobel laureates and compares which category has better proportion of women winners.

Also Read

Claudia Goldin Bags Nobel Prize in Economics 2023 for Gender Wage Gap Research

Claudia Goldin Bags Nobel Prize in Economics 2023 for Gender Wage Gap Research

Countries Which Have Produced Most Nobel Laureates

The United States has the highest number of laureates, with 411 American individuals earning this prestigious recognition. 

The United Kingdom ranks second in the list with 139 winners.

India stands at 18th position with 12 Nobel Prize winners.

Also Read

Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023

Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023

Women Nobel Laureates in Comparison to Men

Sixty-four women have been honored with Nobel Prizes till date. Marie Curie was awarded the prize twice, so the total Nobel Prizes won by women are 65. Men, on the other hand have won 904 Nobel Prizes.

Among the different categories, women have won 14.1% Nobel Prizes in Literature, 13.4% in Peace, 5.70% in Medicine, 4.1% in Chemistry, 3.2% in Economics, and 2.2% in Physics.

Also Read

Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine

Two Key Scientists Behind mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Win Nobel Prize for Medicine

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news

Topics:  Nobel Prize 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×