‘No Money for Food, Medicine, Education’: The State of Khurja’s Ceramic Industry

"Khurja was one such city in Uttar Pradesh that provided employment to not just UP but also to Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. Today, Khurja is in a miserable state itself, looking at other cities in the hope of some jobs, some support," said Abrar Ahmad, a ceramic factory owner in Bulandhshar district's Khurja city.

Khurja is one of Asia's largest, and India's oldest ceramic industries hub that also employs thousands of migrant labourers from across the country.

This industry is now struggling for survival. Factories are now shutting down and labourers have no work. We spoke to people in the market to understand the challenges they have been facing, with no government support, especially after the COVID-19 induced lockdown.