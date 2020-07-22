The Quint’s Newsletter: The Need of The Hour

The world has now surged past 15 million COVID-19 cases, with the US, Brazil, and India leading the charts.

What’s affirmative, if you may consider, is that all affected countries have ramped up testing. US President Donald Trump went as far as to say that America was “leading the world” in terms of COVID-19 testing — with India at the second place.

Arguably, just the number of tests conducted is not a valid measure of taking the “lead” in controlling the COVID-19 crisis. In order to monitor the pandemic, the number of cases and tests conducted, in relation to the country’s population, must be studied. To understand the full picture, read The Quint's fact-check of Trump's claims .

Fact-checking is the need of the hour — and it doesn’t stop at an unsubstantiated claim by a world leader.