US Patient with Coronavirus May Be First Case of Unknown Origin

A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the United States that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a US community, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday, 26 February.

California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, and is getting medical care in Sacramento County. They said they have begun the process of tracking down people who the patient has been in contact with, a process known as contact tracing.